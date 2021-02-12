Dog shot several times while defending owner from Hermiston intruder

A Hermiston man is facing animal abuse charges for shooting a dog that was protecting its owner from an intruder.

Howard Califf, 46, is accused of shooting open a door at a house on the 250 block of Gladys Avenue on Wednesday, Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said in a Facebook police.

He used to live at the home, but was under a court order to stay away. Police believe he was looking to hurt the residents, who were not home during the 9:40 a.m. break-in.

Instead, Califf came face to face with a 47-year-old man doing repairs inside and his dog.

When Califf opened fire, the man’s dog sprang up and started defending its owner.

The dog was shot several times before police arrived but the wounds were superficial and the animal is expected to make a full recovery, said police.

“The protective actions of the dog, coupled with quick decisions by the victim, along with a city of Hermiston employee who happened to be in the area at the time, thwarted the plan,” Edmiston said on Facebook.

Califf was booked into the Umatilla County jail on investigation of multiple charges, including attempted murder, animal abuse, unlawful use of a weapon and burglary.