Police investigating Richland apartment complex shooting. 1 seriously wounded

A man with a serious gunshot wound showed up at a Tri-Cities hospital late Saturday night, according to the Richland Police Department.

Officers were notified of the patient shortly after being called to the Columbia Park Apartments on the 1700 block of Jadwin Avenue in Richland about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Police reports listed the call to the apartments near Chief Joseph Middle School as a weapons complaint.

There appears to have been a disturbance at an apartment that ended with the shooting, said police.

People who may have been involved or witnessed the shooting left before police arrived, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 509-628-0333.

No further information was immediately available on Sunday.