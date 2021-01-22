Kennewick cousin melee ends with one being tased by deputies

Deputies needed a Taser to break up a melee in Kennewick that began with two cousins fighting.

An argument started between the male cousins at a home on the 1300 block of North Arthur Place around midnight Thursday, Benton County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Surplus said.

It soon became physical with one of them grabbed something sharp and attacked the other.

He then turned his attention to another man in the home by kicking in the door of a room and attacking him, said officials.

When deputies arrived, the fight had spilled out onto the lawn and the suspect refused to give up, said Surplus. Deputies used a stun gun to subdue him.

He was taken to a local hospital to be checked before going to jail on investigation of second-degree assault and residential burglary, Surplus said.

The suspect’s cousin also was taken to the hospital for his cuts, and the third man arrived later with minor injuries.

Their names were not released.