ATV driver seriously hurt in crash near Benton City

A Benton City man is in satisfactory condition after trying to cross a state highway on an ATV.

Salvador Mejia, 55, was heading west on the shoulder of Highway 224 about two miles east of Benton City at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, when he turned his four-wheeled ATV left to head across the road, according to the Washington State Patrol.

He was hit by a Chevy Traverse that was also heading west.

Mejia was seriously hurt and rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. He was in satisfactory condition on Thursday.

The Traverse’s driver, Tiffany C. Morgan, 30, of Benton City was not hurt.

The rider was not wearing a helmet, the state patrol said, and he was cited for not yielding the right of way.