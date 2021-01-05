Tri-Cities man died in a police car after ‘huffing’ an aerosol cleaner, say officials

Family members have come together to raise money to send Reno Casanova home to Illinois. GoFundMe

The death of a Kennewick man in the back of a police car has been ruled an accident by coroner officials.

Reno Casanova, 25, died as the result of inhaling or “huffing” an aerosol electronics duster, with a contributing factor of hypertensive heart disease, said Richland police Capt. Brigit Clary in a Tuesday afternoon news release.

The Richland captain is heading up the Regional Special Investigations Unit looking into Casanova’s Dec. 15 death outside of a Starbucks at the corner of 27th Avenue and Highway 395.

She said in the news release that the Benton County Coroner’s Office report, autopsy and toxicology reports are finished, and they show Casanova died of acute difluoroethane intoxication.

Coroner officials found there were no indications that Casanova was injured when he was handcuffed and put into the back of a police car after police were called about a man using drugs outside the coffee shop. The release said his being detained played no role in his death.

“The Coroner’s report also confirmed information learned by SIU investigators that the involved officers took immediate action to render aid to Mr. Casanova when he was discovered unresponsive,” Clary said in the release.

She said SIU investigators are finishing up interviews and reports to give to county prosecutors to review for the final decision on any charges in connection with his death.

Casanova had moved from Illinois to be with family in the Tri-Cities in 2018. His uncle previously told the Herald he was a good kid who was loved but was struggling to get on the right path in life.