9 drunk drivers booked into Benton County jail over New Year’s weekend

A Richland driver is facing driving drunk charges after he lost control and totaled his car just south of the blue bridge in Kennewick.

He was one of nine drivers booked into the jail in Kennewick for DUI since New Year’s Eve, according to jail records.

Tyler Bunten, 28, was trying to head west on Highway 240 from Highway 395 when he crashed his Volkswagen Jetta about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, said the Washington State Patrol.

He was injured and taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick, then later booked into the Benton County jail.

Updated Franklin County jail records were not immediately available on Sunday.