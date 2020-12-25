Burglar apparently needed last-minute gift from Columbia Center mall Christmas morning

A burglar apparently needed a last-minute gift early Christmas morning.

Someone broke into the JC Penney store at Columbia Center mall at 1:54 a.m. Friday morning, Kennewick Officer Sebastian Castilleja said in a news release.

An alarm was triggered and police found the glass entry doors on the east side of the store at 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd. had been shattered.

Kennewick police dog, K-9 Ivan, helped search the large department store. Deputies from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Richland police officers also helped.

No suspects were located but evidence was found suggesting that one or more burglars made it inside but were gone by the time officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call non-emergency dispatchers at 509-628-0333.