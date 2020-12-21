A teen and a cat knocked out power to 1,000 Pasco customers

A teen trying to avoid a cat caused a power outage that left 1,000 Franklin PUD customer in the dark.

The teenager was heading north on Road 64 owhen he swerved to avoid a cat that was in the road around 1 p.m. Saturday, Pasco police said in a Facebook post. The car ended up hitting the wire anchoring a power pole at Richardson Road.

The wire flew up and hit the power lines. That caused a short, knocking out the electricity to 1,000 customers. The traffic lights at the intersection of Argent Road and Road 68 also lost power.

The teen drove off and got coffee while police and power crews worked to fix the problems. Power was restored within an hour.

A landscaping company got a photo of the license plate on the car and officers found the teen about a block away.

Police said the teen forgot about calling the police and was cited for hit-and-run.