Crime
She robbed a Pasco store at gunpoint then pulled off a calculated escape
Pasco police are hunting for a woman who robbed a store at gunpoint, then escaped using two cars and a change of clothes. One car was stolen.
The robber dressed completely in black walked into a check cashing outlet at Fourth Avenue and Clark Street at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
She was carrying a box and a pistol. She demanded cash and put it into the box before leaving, said Pasco Sgt. Rigo Pruneda.
She toted the substantial amount of cash to a stolen car, which she drove to Second Avenue and Clark Street. Then she got out and into a blue car that was waiting there.
Pictures show the woman wearing a black sweatshirt, knit gloves, blue jeans and a mask covering her face. A photo from where she switched cars shows her in a pink top.
Pasco police asking anyone with information about the robbery or the stolen car to call 911.
Comments