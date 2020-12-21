Tri-City Herald Logo
Crime

She robbed a Pasco store at gunpoint then pulled off a calculated escape

Pasco, WA

Pasco police are hunting for a woman who robbed a store at gunpoint, then escaped using two cars and a change of clothes. One car was stolen.

The robber dressed completely in black walked into a check cashing outlet at Fourth Avenue and Clark Street at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

She was carrying a box and a pistol. She demanded cash and put it into the box before leaving, said Pasco Sgt. Rigo Pruneda.

She toted the substantial amount of cash to a stolen car, which she drove to Second Avenue and Clark Street. Then she got out and into a blue car that was waiting there.

blue car
Police are looking for this blue car after a robber got into it from a stolen car. Pasco Police Department
Pictures show the woman wearing a black sweatshirt, knit gloves, blue jeans and a mask covering her face. A photo from where she switched cars shows her in a pink top.

Pink shirt.jpg
A robber was wearing a pink shirt when she switched cars near Second Avenue and Clark Street in Pasco. Pasco Police Department

Pasco police asking anyone with information about the robbery or the stolen car to call 911.

