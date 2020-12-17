SWAT arrests man with machete after 7-hour standoff in Kennewick

A man refused to leave his home for more than seven hours after reportedly chasing family members with large machete.

The family members escaped unhurt from a mobile home at 2907 W. Seventh Avenue and called 911 after Socrates A. Diaz, 28, threatened them about 2:30 p.m., said Kennewick police.

When officers first arrived Diaz initially came outside, but soon went back inside and refused to talk with police. He barricaded himself and police called in the Tri-City Regional SWAT team.

After nearly seven hours of negotiating along with using flash-bang devices, chemical agents and less than lethal force, SWAT officers were able to arrest him, said police.

He was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. He was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault.

“We appreciate the patience of the surrounding neighbors while we worked to bring this incident to a peaceful resolution,” Lt. Aaron Clem said in a news release.