New low? Thief steals playground from poor Pasco children

Thieves have stolen an entire playground structure from a low-income Pasco neighborhood park.

“If your neighbors just got this playground equipment, they didn’t pay for it,” posted Pasco police on their Facebook page Wednesday evening.

Police posted a photo of the playset that was taken Tuesday night or Wednesday morning from Tierra Vida Park in east Pasco off East A Street in an area where many lower-income families live.

Facebook commenters responded accordingly.

“How does a criminal get so crafty and bold they literally steal a playground set from a park?” said one person.

The police just added the hashtag #youreameanoneMisterGrinch.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious is urged to call police dispatchers at 509-628-0333 or email Officer Adam Wright at wrighta@pasco-wa.gov about case 20-35466.