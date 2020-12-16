Police identify 25-year-old who died in Kennewick patrol car

A 25-year-old was identified Wednesday as the man who died in police custody in Kennewick the day before.

Reno E. Casanova had been detained and was in the back of a Kennewick police patrol car when he lost consciousness, according to an initial report from the Regional Special Investigations Unit.

The incident happened outside the Starbucks at the corner of 27th Avenue and Highway 395 about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police were called to check on a report of a man using drugs and rolling around in a car outside of the coffee shop, said the SIU release Wednesday evening.

When police arrived, they saw him using narcotics, according to police reports. He was conscious when he was handcuffed and put in a patrol car. As officers were investigating, they noticed Casanova “experiencing an apparent medical emergency,” said the SIU release.

They took him out of the patrol car, started CPR and called medics.

“When medics arrived, they continued life-saving measures, but were unable to resuscitate Casanova,” according to the release.

Kennewick police asked the SIU team with officers from Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties to investigate his death.

The three Kennewick officers involved are Tony Valdez, with 24 years experience, Berry Duty, with 21 years of service, and Keith Noble, with 18 years experience.

They were not placed on administrative leave, according to release.

Detectives are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to email Richland Sgt. Damon Jansen at djansen@ci.richland.wa.us or call Pasco Sgt. Jamie Raebel at 509-544-3076 or email raebelj@pasco-wa.gov.