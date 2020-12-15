Crime
14-year-old knifed in parking lot outside Columbia Center mall
A confrontation that began inside Columbia Center mall left a 14-year-old with a knife wound in the parking lot.
Kennewick police were called to the shopping center shortly after 7 p.m. Monday because someone had been stabbed.
Investigators found the injured teen had provoked an argument inside Macy’s and both sides agreed to meet outside in the parking lot.
During the scuffle, the person who was challenged cut the teen on his side, then took off before officers arrived.
The teen was treated at a local hospital for a non-life threatening injury.
Police are still trying to find the other person involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kennewick police through the non-emergency dispatch number 509-628-0333.
