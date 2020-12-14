2 shootings, a robbery and armed standoff. Busy weekend for Tri-Cities police

Two shootings, a robbery and an armed standoff marked a busy weekend for Kennewick and Richland police.

Richland officers responded to a pair of shootings on Sunday starting with an incident shortly after 2:40 a.m. when a car prowl report turned into an armed confrontation.

Someone called police about a car prowler damaging tires in the area of Comstock Street, while another person reported hearing a gunshot and seeing a man on the ground in that neighborhood, according to scanner traffic.

Officers arrived to find a man with a bullet wound to his leg.

While police haven’t released any details about the crime, Jonathan Scott Ard, 28, was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault and possession of a gun in connection with the shooting.

Second shooting

Then, shortly before 11:30 a.m., someone in the Regency Park Apartments near Queensgate Drive and Target reported seeing a drug deal go bad. The witness heard six gunshots and saw a group of people fighting, according to scanner reports.

Two people drove off, while another person ran from the scene.

Everyone was gone by the time officers arrived. It’s unknown if anyone was hurt, Richland police later said on Facebook.

Police are asking anyone with information that they haven’t shared with police to contact Sgt. Damon Jensen at 509-942-7353 or email djansen@ci.richland.wa.us.

Kennewick robbery

In Kennewick, Thomas B. Lecompte, 35, allegedly pulled a knife on Fred Meyer employees after they accused him of shoplifting Saturday afternoon, said police.

After a short struggle, Lecompte dropped the knife and ran for the door.

Police caught up with him nearby, and he was arrested.

No one was hurt in the struggle, and Lecompte was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

Kennewick standoff

Then on Sunday, an argument nearly turned violent when a woman grabbed a gun at 6:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police were called to the 7800 block of West Deschutes Avenue after someone called 911.

Officers got several people out of the house before contacting the man and woman in the back of the home. They got the man outside safely and negotiated with the woman to drop the gun.

The woman, who was not named in the release, was booked into the Benton County jail on investigation of a domestic violence assault and several rifles were confiscated.

Alcohol was involved in the dispute, and Kennewick police asked people not to handle guns if they’ve been drinking.