WSP trooper hurt after crashing into out-of-control drunk driving suspect in Kennewick

A Washington State Patrol trooper was hospitalized after hitting a suspected drunk driver who lost control of his car in Kennewick.

Richland police were looking for Ian Shipp, 35, of Pasco, just before midnight after he allegedly violated a domestic violence court order earlier, according to police reports.

The Richland officer who spotted him said Shipp sped through a stop sign going 80 mph on Columbia Park Trail heading toward Kennewick.

The officer soon lost sight of him. But a Washington State Patrol trooper saw Shipp’s white Chevy Sebring going 90 mph on Highway 240 in Kennewick.

As he was speeding west, Shipp lost control near the Edison Street exit and Trooper Chadwick S. Williams crashed into him in his patrol SUV.

Shipp was intoxicated at the time, said the Washington State Patrol.

Williams, 26, of Kennewick, was treated for minor injuries at Trios Southridge Hospital.

Shipp was booked into the Benton County jail in Kennewick on suspicion of eluding police, DUI, identity theft, possession of meth and driving with a suspended license.