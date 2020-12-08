2 Pasco men caught in California with $750,000 of fentanyl-laced pills in their car

Two Pasco men were arrested in California last week for allegedly trafficking more than $750,000 worth of fentanyl-laced pills.

The counterfeit Oxycodone tablets — separated into five bags weighing 11 pounds — were found in a secret compartment built into the car’s rear seats, the California Highway Patrol reported.

An officer stopped the maroon 2012 Chrysler 200 for speeding in the northbound lanes on Interstate 5 through Fresno County in California’s Central Valley.

The driver in the Friday afternoon stop was identified as Destin Delgado, 21, and the passenger Jonathan Gordian Torres, 18.

The highway patrol officer “noted several factors that led him to believe the occupants were engaged in criminal activity,” so he brought in a police dog to walk around the car, according to a story in The Fresno Bee.

The dog gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics during the exterior search, the newspaper reported.

Investigators said the suspects tried to mask the odor by adding ground coffee into each of the five large packets of pills.

The highway patrol put the estimated street value of the seized pills at over $750,000.

Both Delgado and Torres were arrested on suspicion of possessing and transporting a controlled substance for sale.