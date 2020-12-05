$750,000-plus in narcotics seized after speeding car stopped in Fresno County, CHP says

A vehicle stopped on suspicion of speeding led to the arrests of two people and the seizure of narcotics worth more than $750,000 on Friday afternoon in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

An officer pulled over the driver of a maroon 2012 Chrysler 200 at 2:27 p.m. as the car headed north on I-5 north of Panoche Road.

The officer noted several factors that led him to believe the occupants were engaged in criminal activity. A CHP K9 dog conducted an exterior search and gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle, investigators said.

A search revealed a hidden compartment built into the rear seats, according to the CHP, and five large packets of suspected counterfeit Oxycodone pills were found inside. The five bags weighed 11 pounds and the pills are believed to contain fentanyl, the CHP stated.

The suspects allegedly attempted to mask the odor by adding ground coffee in each bag of pills.

The driver Destin Delgado, 21, of Pasco, Wash., and passenger Jonathan Gordian Torres, 18, also of Pasco, were arrested on suspicion of possession for sale of a controlled substance and transportation for sale of a controlled substance.

The pills have an estimated street value of over $750,000, according to the CHP.