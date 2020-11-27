WA state prison officials investigating death of inmate who died in Richland

Corrections officials say they are trying to find out what led to a Connell prisoner’s death earlier this month, but will not give details on on what some have said was a fight.

Matthew Patrick Kinzer, 30, died Nov. 12 of a head injury. He had been hospitalized at Richland’s Kadlec Regional Medical Center since early Nov. 8.

The Snohomish man was locked up at Coyote Ridge Corrections Center on a three-year, seven-month prison term for second-degree burglary.

The Washington state Department of Corrections has not released any information about an inmate death — aside from those related to COVID-19 — and officials previously could not be reached by the Tri-City Herald about Kinzer’s death.

Susan Biller, the department’s interim communications director, recently acknowledged the death in an email response to the Herald, but stopped short of releasing what is believed to have happened.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The Department of Corrections will work with local law enforcement to investigate Mr. Kinzer’s death and does not comment while conducting active investigations,” said Biller.

An employee at the prison who tipped off the Herald about Kinzer’s death said it may be a homicide because there was an assault on Nov. 7.

An online obituary for Matthew Patrick Kinzer with Evergreen Funeral Home & Cemetery shows a memorial service planned Dec. 3. Screenshot

Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary said an autopsy was not definitive, so a pathologist was going to study Kinzer’s brain to see what kind of trauma led to his head injury.

That histology report is expected to take a few weeks to be completed, along with a separate toxicology report on any possible substances in his body.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

An online obituary for Kinzer shows he is survived by his parents, a brother and a half-brother, along with numerous extended relatives. A tribute video has pictures of Kinzer playing baseball and with family during his childhood.

A memorial service is planned Dec. 3 in Everett.

Three other state prison inmates have died in Connell and Walla Walla in recent months after contracting the COVID-19 virus.