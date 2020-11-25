Bullet nearly hits sleeping child in Kennewick shooting. Man seen running away

Police are looking for a man who fired into a North Steptoe Street home and nearly hitting a sleeping child.

A person inside the home on the 2100 block called 911 shortly before 11:30 a.m. after hearing three gunshots and something broke in their bathroom, Kennewick police said.

Police found several bullet holes in the home, including one that was within inches of the sleeping child.

Several people provided video of the shooting and the suspect fleeing the area.

The shooter was wearing a white with red knit hat, a black or dark green jacket, baggy blue jeans and black shoes.

Police believe the man targeted the home.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 509-585-4208 and ask for Sgt. Dan Todd.