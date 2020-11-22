Prowling suspect arrested trying to get inside cars at Tri-Cities McDonald’s drive-thru

Police fought with a Pasco man after several people reported seeing him going through parked cars at a Kennewick McDonald’s Saturday night.

Callers to 911 said a man was trying to enter cars in the parking lot and drive-thru at the McDonald’s restaurant at 2721 W. Kennewick Ave.

As Kennewick police were on their way about 10:20 p.m., a caller said a man opened his car door while people were inside it.

Police arrested Cameron Schuoler, 32, of Pasco, on suspicion of vehicle prowling, third-degree assault and resisting arrest.

Schuoler, who was not wearing a shirt despite the cold weather, struggled with police officers for several minutes and kicked one officer several times before he was restrained, according to police reports.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The officer was not injured, but Schuoler had some scrapes on his bare skin from the pavement and was taken to a hospital before being booked into jail, said police.