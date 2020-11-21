Elderly Tri-Cities man in wheelchair hit by car in Kennewick

A 76-year-old man was in serious condition Saturday after being hit by a car while riding in his wheelchair Friday evening in Kennewick.

The alleged driver left the scene but was found and is being questioned on suspicion of hit and run, said Kennewick police Sgt. Sabastian Castilleja.

Neither man’s name was released pending further investigation, Castilleja wrote in a news release.

He said officers were called at 5:25 p.m. to reports of an elderly man who apparently fell out of his wheelchair and was hurt at West Imnaha Avenue and North Volland Street.

When Kennewick Fire Department paramedics arrived they believed the man and his wheelchair had been hit by a vehicle and he was thrown to the pavement.

Kennewick traffic officers and detectives found a suspect vehicle in the area, as well as the alleged driver, said the release.

The victim was taken to a Tri-Cities hospital with serious injuries and later flown by Life-Flight to another hospital.

Homeowners in the area of the crash are asked to check for security camera or doorbell footage of the collision. Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call non-emergency police dispatchers at 509-628-0333.