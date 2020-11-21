Tri-City Herald Logo
6-month identity theft investigation leads to Richland apartment

Kennewick, WA

Two people are in jail after a six-month-long investigation into a series of identity thefts in Kennewick and Richland.

Detectives started getting reports in May of people having their identities and personal financial information used to buy items online and in the Tri-Cities, said Kennewick Sgt. Dan Todd in a news release Friday.

They tracked the purchases to the Maple Ridge Apartments on Jadwin Avenue in Richland, and served a search warrant on an apartment.

Inside they found IDs and financial information for the victims.

They arrested Jennifer Lee Evans, 40, for first-degree identity theft and Kyle R. Heintz, 33, on an outstanding warrant.

They were both booked into the Benton County jail.

