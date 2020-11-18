Tri-City Herald Logo
19-year-old Tri-Cities driver crashes car and leaves passengers hurt inside

Kennewick, WA

A 19-year-old man is in jail after running from a crash south of the blue bridge and leaving his two passengers hurt inside the car Wednesday morning.

The Pasco teen was heading south in a 1996 Honda Civic on Highway 395 just after 1:15 a.m. when he lost control and hit a guardrail, the Washington State Patrol said. The teen then ran off, leaving his two injured passengers.

Troopers are still trying to determine why he lost control of the Civic.

His passengers Yara Y. Garcia-Jimenez, 18, and Jazmin Y. Herrera, 19, were taken to Trios Southridge Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available. Neither woman was wearing a seat belt.

The teen turned himself in about 8 a.m. and was booked into the Benton County jail. His name was not released.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
