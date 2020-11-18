19-year-old Tri-Cities driver crashes car and leaves passengers hurt inside

A 19-year-old man is in jail after running from a crash south of the blue bridge and leaving his two passengers hurt inside the car Wednesday morning.

The Pasco teen was heading south in a 1996 Honda Civic on Highway 395 just after 1:15 a.m. when he lost control and hit a guardrail, the Washington State Patrol said. The teen then ran off, leaving his two injured passengers.

Troopers are still trying to determine why he lost control of the Civic.

His passengers Yara Y. Garcia-Jimenez, 18, and Jazmin Y. Herrera, 19, were taken to Trios Southridge Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available. Neither woman was wearing a seat belt.

The teen turned himself in about 8 a.m. and was booked into the Benton County jail. His name was not released.

