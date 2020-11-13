Kennewick man identified as Idaho hotel murder victim

Getty Images/iStockphoto

An Idaho coroner has identified a Kennewick man as the victim of a hotel shooting in Boise two weeks ago.

An 18-year-old Nampa woman is charged with his murder and is being held on $2 million bail.

Gamaliel Nava Garzon, 42, died in the emergency room of the Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center after he was shot inside a La Quinta Inn and Suites in Boise, according to a news release from the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

Police were called to the hotel in the 7000 block of Emerald Street and found Garzon.

Hospital staffers attempted life-saving measures, but Garzon was pronounced dead about 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 30. He died from a single gunshot wound, and the death was ruled a homicide.

After his death, Idaho police arrested Eava June-McCarthy, 18, of Nampa, on accusations of second-degree murder and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

Boise detectives believe that June-McCarthy and Garzon knew each other.

June-McCarthy’s preliminary court hearing is set for Nov. 20 in Boise. She has yet to enter a plea to either of her charges.

As of Friday, June-McCarthy was still in the custody of the Ada County jail.