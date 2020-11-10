Tri-City Herald Logo
Robber brings demand note and a beer to Pasco credit union holdup

Pasco, WA

A 46-year-old man is in jail after robbing a Pasco credit union, and then sitting down to drink a beer until police arrived.

The robber came from out of state, Pasco police said in a Facebook post. His name was not released because he may have mental health issues, they said.

He apparently walked into the Numerica Credit Union on the 4800 block of Broadmoor Boulevard around noon Tuesday and handed the teller a demand note. After getting some money, the man walked outside and sat down with the beer.

When officers arrived, he surrendered and was later booked into the Franklin County jail on an investigative hold for robbery.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact Pasco police at 509-628-0333.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
