Teen calls 911 after stabbing man behind Pasco motel, police say

A teen was arrested Monday after allegedly stabbing a man during a fight near a travel trailer behind a Pasco motel.

The teen and the man got into an argument shortly before 3 p.m. and then it turned violent, said Pasco police Sgt. Rigo Pruneda. At some point in the fight, the teen, who lives in the trailer, stabbed the man who was visiting, said Pruneda.

The victim called 911 to report that he was wounded, according to police reports.

He went a local hospital for treatment but his condition is not immediately known.

As police arrived, the alleged attacker called police to report that he was in the Kahlotus Korners parking lot on the Pasco-Kahlotus highway.

He was taken into custody and was to be taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Pasco police through the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.