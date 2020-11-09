Suspected drunk driver hurt after SUV flips on Highway 395 near Pasco

A 24-year-old accused drunk driver remained hospitalized Monday after flipping his SUV Saturday night north of Pasco.

Brandon K. Schaffan of Boise was intoxicated as he headed north on Highway 395 in a Chevrolet Trailblazer just after 10:30 p.m., said the Washington State Patrol.

About five miles north of Pasco, he went off the right side of the road. He overcorrected, getting the SUV back on the road but then it rolled and landed in the median.

Schaffan was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland was listed in stable condition Monday morning.

The state patrol cited him with DUI.

