Tri-Citian killed by wrong-way driver on Pasco interstate. Drugs or alcohol suspected

A Pasco man is dead after his car was hit by a pickup being driven the wrong direction on Interstate 182 in Pasco early Saturday.

Drugs or alcohol are suspected of playing a role, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Charges are pending against Alfredo Torres, 25, of Pasco, who was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup, according to the WSP.

Torres was headed west in the eastbound lanes of the interstate when he hit an oncoming Toyota Corolla driven by Jamin D. Sovy, 37, of Pasco, said the WSP.

The crash happened east of the Sun Willows Golf Course and west of the railroad tracks about 2 a.m. and closed the highway for several hours.

Sovy, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Torres and his passenger, Sergio Cortez, 25, of Pasco, were both taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Torres was later released and Cortez was listed in stable condition Saturday, according to Kadlec.