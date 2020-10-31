Tri-Cities counselor accused of raping patient. His license is suspended

A Tri-Cities counselor is accused of second-degree rape of a patient being involuntarily held in a Richland counseling center’s inpatient psychiatric unit.

The Washington state Department of Health suspended the agency-affiliated counselor license of Arthur Warren de Victoria, 30, on Friday, following an order by a health law judge.

He is charged with second-degree rape in Benton County Superior Court.

The state Department of Health alleges that on July 10 he exposed himself and asked a patient at Lourdes Counseling Center to perform a sex act, then forced her to continue.

De Victoria videoed the act and also videoed the patient dancing naked, according to the state. It also alleged that the counselor touched the patient inappropriately.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The patient, who is in her early 20s, told criminal investigators that she gave into his requests because he had supervisory authority and claimed he could give her “good write ups” for her future court hearings, according to court documents.

She said she initially complied, hoping he would leave her alone, but he persisted.

Court documents described de Victoria as a mental health aide.

In an order suspending de Victoria’s counseling license, Health Law Judge Matthew Wareham said that the allegations constituted a gross abuse of trust and position of authority.

“It is made even more egregious when that patient is of a particularly vulnerable population, such as a psychiatric patient held on an involuntary basis,” he said

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

De Victoria has 20 days to respond to the Department of Health charges and to request a hearing.

Lourdes Health said in July that it was cooperating with investigators and had suspended de Victoria during the investigation.