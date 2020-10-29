Tri-Cities man accused of unscrewing light bulbs to secretly peep in bedroom window

A 48-year-old man is accused of unscrewing light bulbs outside of a home so he could secretly watch teen girls through a window.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Kennewick police arrested James Schneider Sr. of Finley on Wednesday. He was booked into the Benton County jail on two counts of voyeurism.

A nationwide warrant had been issued last week for his arrest.

Detectives had been looking for him since he was reportedly seen on a security camera unscrewing the the lights at the house on Rainier Street on Oct. 5 and inappropriately touching himself while looking in the window.

Family members said he was looking in the bedroom window of two teen girls.

Police said they were able to identify Schneider using the video.

“We would like to thank all of the community members who provided information to help us identify Schneider and take him into custody,” Kennewick police Lt. Aaron Clem said in a news release.