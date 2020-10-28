Tri-City Herald Logo
5-hour SWAT standoff with convicted sex offender ends in Pasco neighborhood

Pasco, WA

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man after a nearly five-hour standoff in a Pasco neighborhood.

Detectives were looking for Juan R. Sanchez in the area of Saturna Drive near Flores and Dundas lanes. He had warrants for failing to register as a sex offender, unlawful gun possession and attempting to elude officers, along with two other warrants.

After he spotted the officers, he sped away, said Capt. Bill Parramore. Sanchez then stopped and ran inside a home in a neighborhood west of Walmart, leaving the car in the middle of the street where it rolled onto a neighbor’s property.

Police tried to get him to come outside. Since he has a history of resisting arrest and has been previously charged with having a gun, Pasco police called in the Tri-Cities Regional SWAT team.

After several hours, they went into the house and found him hiding.

He was booked in the Franklin County jail on the warrants and on investigation of eluding police and resisting arrest.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald
