Search for man who ditched stolen truck in Kennewick closes several streets

Police are hunting for a man who dumped a stolen car in front of a Kennewick apartment complex as he ran from officers.

The pickup was taken from Pasco on Saturday morning after the thief found the keys inside and the door unlocked. The victim had returned inside his home for a moment and walked outside to find the truck gone.

The victim called 911 as the truck was seen heading toward Kennewick, said police reports.

Kennewick police joined Pasco officers in the search. A Kennewick officer finally spotted it on Fourth Avenue near Kent Street shortly before 10 a.m., said Sgt. Isaac Merkl.

By the time the officer turned around, the thief had abandoned the pickup near a fence at the Meadow Park Apartments at 1001 W. Fourth Avenue.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police closed streets in the area and searched for about an hour, but did not find the thief.

He was described as a short man wearing a black hoodie, white face-covering and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.