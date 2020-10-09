Kennewick police find 2nd driver in death of Tri-Cities mom who fell from car

Kennewick police have found and questioned the second driver involved in the death of a young Pasco mom after she fell from a turning car on Sunday.

Investigators talked with the 23-year-old man and released him, said Lt. Aaron Clem. Now police are finishing up their report before sending it to prosecutors to consider for any charges.

Police did not say if the driver called officials or if their efforts to track him down using camera footage from the intersection led to finding him.

Ashley Guevara, 21, died after falling out of the passenger’s side of a friend’s Toyota Camry as it turned west onto Clearwater Avenue from northbound Morain Street at 1 a.m. Oct. 4.

Police suspect she was first hit by the Camry as she fell and then possibly by the second car. The Camry driver was not impaired by alcohol or drugs, say investigators.

While police haven’t been able to determine why the door opened, it’s not believed that anyone opened it intentionally.

The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab is being asked to examine both cars. Investigators also are waiting on the coroner’s office report before closing the investigation.

Nearly $11,000 has been raised for Guevara’s funeral through a GoFundMe campaign. Funeral services were held Friday for the mother of a 1 1/2-year-old boy.