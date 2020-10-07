Pasco police pull robbery, assault suspect from crawl space

Pasco police pulled a robbery and sexual assault suspect from a crawl space under a Owen Avenue home Wednesday.

Details about the Oct. 5 crime have not been released, but police tracked Antonio Alfaro, 35, to a home at 223 N. Owen Avenue just before 11 a.m.

Pasco police Capt. Bill Parramore said Alfaro was wanted for second-degree robbery, unlawful imprisonment and attempted sexual assault.

Officers surrounded the house and called Tri-City Regional SWAT team members to help in the standoff.

Police entered the house around noon and began searching for him after calling Alfaro’s name for more than an hour. They also used flash-bang devices outside the house to try to get him to come out.

A police dog found him and helped pull him out of his hiding spot.

He was being checked by medics before being taken to jail, according to initial reports.