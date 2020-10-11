It’s a tense political season. Trump supporter headbutted, Tri-Cities signs vandalized

A tense political season is leading to an increasing number of reports of vandalism and at least one personal attack.

While the Tri-Cities may be seeing more yard sign vandalism, it’s not more than normal, say police.

However, two of the incidents were out of the ordinary.

In one case, a Trump supporter was headbutted by a man who jumped out of a black Cadillac Escalade during a campaign rally along Columbia Center Boulevard.

Kennewick police said they have suspects, though no has been arrested.

A video showed two people get out of the SUV and confront the campaigner. Witnesses said that after an exchange of words, a man from the Escalade headbutted a person.

The video shows the two return to the SUV and drive away. The victim had minor injuries, police said.

Pasco teen vandal

A week later in Pasco a 13-year-old was caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera tearing up two Trump signs in the neighbor’s yard.

The video showed the boy pulling up the signs, ripping them up and dropping them on the lawn on the 5000 block of Arthur Lane at 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 1 before running away, Pasco police said on Facebook.

The teen’s parents turned him in.

Pasco Sgt. Rigo Pruneda said the parents are working with their neighbors to make it right.

“Their son made a mistake, and we have to realize he is a kid,” he said. “It will be a good teaching moment.”

While tensions over the current political season are often intense, the number of Tri-Cities vandalism reports haven’t been out of the ordinary, police agencies said.

“We just encourage people to respectful of each other’s political views and not disturb the property of others,” Kennewick Lt. Aaron Clem said.

If you see something suspicious, police ask you to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.