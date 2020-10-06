He passed out in a stolen Honda in the middle of the road and woke up to Tri-Cities cops

A man fell asleep in a stolen car with a gun in his lap Tuesday morning in a Kennewick neighborhood.

Benton County deputies found a Honda sitting in the road near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Beech Street.

Passed out behind the wheel was Angel Flores, 21, Kennewick police said on its Facebook page.

The deputies called in Kennewick and Pasco police to help rouse the man and get him out of the car. But Flores panicked and ran off.

They tried to get him to stop by firing a “less-than-lethal” round, but he refused to slow down and hopped a fence, said police.

As officers and deputies searched, a neighbor noticed the man in a backyard and called police. Officers found and arrested Flores.

He was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of possessing a stolen car and being a felon in possession of a gun.