21-year-old woman dies falling out of car at Kennewick intersection

A 21-year-old woman died falling out of a vehicle as it was turning at a Clearwater Avenue intersection. Kennewick Police Department

A 21-year-old woman died early Sunday after falling out of a car as it was turning in a Kennewick intersection.

Ashley Guevara was a passenger in the vehicle that turned at Clearwater Avenue and Morain Street at 1 a.m.

At some point, Guevara fell out of the moving vehicle, Kennewick police said in a news release.

The Kennewick woman died at the scene. It is not clear if she died from being injured in the fall or was hit by a vehicle.

The driver “was not found to be impaired by drugs or alcohol,” police said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The roadway was closed for several hours and motorists were asked to take a detour while traffic officers and Benton County sheriff’s deputies investigated.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call non-emergency dispatchers at 509-628-0333.