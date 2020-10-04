Tri-City Herald Logo
21-year-old woman dies falling out of car at Kennewick intersection

By Tri-City Herald

A 21-year-old woman died falling out of a vehicle as it was turning at a Clearwater Avenue intersection.
A 21-year-old woman died falling out of a vehicle as it was turning at a Clearwater Avenue intersection. Kennewick Police Department
Kennewick, WA

A 21-year-old woman died early Sunday after falling out of a car as it was turning in a Kennewick intersection.

Ashley Guevara was a passenger in the vehicle that turned at Clearwater Avenue and Morain Street at 1 a.m.

At some point, Guevara fell out of the moving vehicle, Kennewick police said in a news release.

The Kennewick woman died at the scene. It is not clear if she died from being injured in the fall or was hit by a vehicle.

The driver “was not found to be impaired by drugs or alcohol,” police said.

The roadway was closed for several hours and motorists were asked to take a detour while traffic officers and Benton County sheriff’s deputies investigated.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call non-emergency dispatchers at 509-628-0333.

Kristin M. Kraemer
Kristin M. Kraemer covers the judicial system and crime issues for the Tri-City Herald. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years in Washington and California.
