Crime
21-year-old woman dies falling out of car at Kennewick intersection
A 21-year-old woman died early Sunday after falling out of a car as it was turning in a Kennewick intersection.
Ashley Guevara was a passenger in the vehicle that turned at Clearwater Avenue and Morain Street at 1 a.m.
At some point, Guevara fell out of the moving vehicle, Kennewick police said in a news release.
The Kennewick woman died at the scene. It is not clear if she died from being injured in the fall or was hit by a vehicle.
The driver “was not found to be impaired by drugs or alcohol,” police said.
The roadway was closed for several hours and motorists were asked to take a detour while traffic officers and Benton County sheriff’s deputies investigated.
Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call non-emergency dispatchers at 509-628-0333.
Comments