Man caught driving stolen Bobcat ‘like a cowboy’ in Kennewick

Kennewick, WA

A Kennewick neighborhood was woken up by a man playing cowboy on a stolen Bobcat early Saturday morning.

Police received several calls about a man riding the small piece of construction equipment recklessly at 2:49 a.m.

One caller said the man “threw his hat into the air while driving it around ‘like a cowboy,’” said Kennewick police.

When officers arrived they found Anthony St. John, 21, at the controls. They soon discovered the Bobcat had been taken from a nearby construction site.

St. John was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of vehicle theft.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
