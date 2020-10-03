This sleepy driver hit a Kennewick tree. They found him in the backseat

A drowsy driver needed to be pulled from the backseat of his car after slamming into a tree in Kennewick.

The 29-year-old man told police he nodded off behind the wheel as he was driving near the intersection of 10th Avenue and Penn Street, said Kennewick police.

He crossed four lanes and slammed into a tree just after 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

The collision destroyed the front of his car, and firefighters needed to pry him from the backseat.

He suffered several broken bones and was taken to a local hospital.

