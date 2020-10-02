Tri-City Herald Logo
Transient fighting for his life after hit by car crossing Columbia Center Boulevard

Kennewick, WA

A transient was seriously hurt after getting hit by a SUV in the middle of Columbia Center Boulevard just before 3 p.m. Friday.

The unidentified man apparently stepped into traffic just south of the Highway 240 interchange and was hit by a black Ford SUV, said Richland Sgt. Shawn Swanson.

He was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland with life-threatening injuries, said police.

Richland police had posted no information or update on the man’s condition by Saturday afternoon.

The driver stopped and was cooperating with police on Friday.

Richland car damage pedestrian.jpg
The hood is bent and windshield smashed on the Ford Edge involved in Friday’s collision with a pedestrian on Columbia Center Boulevard near the Highway 240 interchange. Police say they driver is cooperating and witnesses reported she appeared be driving legally. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

One lane in the section of Columbia Center Boulevard was closed for several hours. Traffic backed up in the area, leading to at least one other crash Friday afternoon.

