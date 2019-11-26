She left her SUV behind after slamming into a house. Police found her at the neighbors

A Pasco woman went to jail after driving her SUV into a home and walking away from it.

Melissa Olheiser, 37, allegedly was drunk when she lost control of her SUV shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 5900 block of Kent Lane, Pasco police said.

The vehicle smashed through a fence, and busted through the house wall.

The resident was sleeping several feet away from where the SUV hit, and was startled awake by the crash and called 911.

When police arrived, they found the car, but the driver was gone. Three officers tracked the registered owner to a neighboring home.

Olheiser was booked in the Franklin County jail on suspicion of hit-and-run.