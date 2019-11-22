Robbers hold up a Prosser grocery store, forcing a school lockdown

Benton County deputies are hunting for two men who robbed a Prosser grocery store Friday morning.

The men walked into McCorkle’s Market on Rothrock Road at 7:30 a.m. with a gun and demanded cash. They left with an undisclosed amount of money, said the sheriff’s office.

Deputies did not provide any descriptions of the robbers.

Investigators are asking anyone with possible information to call 509-628-0333

After getting the initial report, police asked nearby Whitstran Elementary to go into lockdown. The school district security responded and rerouted school buses and talked to parents dropping children off for school.

The lockdown was lifted later in the morning.

“The safety of our students continues to be our highest priority and we appreciate the efforts of all those involved in responding and protecting our students,” said the Prosser School District in a news release.