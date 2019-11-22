Student reports a man grabbed a teen near Richland High. Officials are investigating

Police are investigating what may be a kidnapping from a road near Richland High School.

A teen, described as a 14- or 15-year-old boy with a blue backpack and a gray sweatshirt, was leaving campus to the south when a man got out of the passenger side of a dark-colored small older model truck and grabbed him, according to Richland police and the Richland School District.

The information came from a 14-year-old student who saw it happen about 5 p.m. Thursday.

Richland police could not be reached Friday morning for an update.

“Based upon the initial report we are taking this seriously and are working through several investigative means to try and identify the possible victim or suspects,” Richland police said in a Facebook post Thursday evening.

The teen witness said the man was in his 30s with a muscular build.

Police and the school officials are working together in an attempt to identify the teen who may have been taken.

Police are asking anyone whose child is missing to call the department as soon as possible at 509-942-7340.