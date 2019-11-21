Suspected drive-by shooting turns into a different crime

What started as a report of a drive-by shooting turned out to just be two people driving around in a stolen car.

Someone called Pasco police around 2:45 p.m. after hearing a report that someone had fired a gun near the intersection of 26th Avenue and Margaret Street on Thursday afternoon.

When officers arrived they quickly surrounded the area, and learned no one had actually shot a gun. Instead, they discovered a stolen car and the two people inside, according to Pasco police Sgt. James Thompson.

Rowena Chess Elementary was briefly locked down as officers searched the area but students were later allowed to head home at their normal time.

