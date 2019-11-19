Ex-Marine died from several gunshot wounds during confrontation with Franklin County deputies

A former U.S. Marine was shot several times after being chased Monday by three sheriff’s deputies in rural Franklin County.

Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary said Dante Redmond Jones, 28, died after being shot in the torso and extremities.

A forensic pathologist conducted an autopsy Tuesday morning.

Some blood samples were also sent to a private lab as part of the autopsy. The results could take two to three weeks.

The three deputies are on paid administrative pending an investigation by a Tri-City Special Investigations Unit into what led to the officer-involved shooting.

The investigators are members from other Tri-City police agencies.

Initial reports on Monday were that Jones was trying to ram the deputies with his car on a foggy county road. It’s unclear if they were still in their patrol cars.

Also, under investigation, is whether Jones was armed or fired a gun during the 10-minute chase.

One friend said in a Facebook post that he was a “kind soul and spirit,” who was let down by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the healthcare system after serving his country.

While it is unclear when his service was, Jones spent time in the U.S. Marines, according to his Facebook page.

People on social media said Jones had a grandmother he would visit in Othello.

He had lived in both Pasco and Federal Way, according to online public records.

Franklin County chase

Deputies were checking on a report of a possible car prowler when they noticed a speeding car at 3:14 a.m. on Sagehill Road.

Jones was alone in the car but did not pull over, said officials.

Then, suddenly Jones stopped in the middle of the road, according to deputies accounts to dispatchers on the streaming service Broadcastify.

One deputy reported that Jones was trying to hit his car. Soon, after there were reports of gunshots.

“Shots fired. Suspect been hit. He still is continuing northbound,” said a deputy.

But Jones soon veered into an orchard, and the deputies called for paramedics.

Jones died in the ambulance on the way to a hospital, said officials.

The three deputies who responded were Franklin County Sgt. Gordon Thomasson, and Deputies Andrew Gardner and Cody Quantrell.

They were treated for minor injuries.

Sheriff Jim Raymond said the sheriff’s office will conduct an independent internal investigation to make sure department policies and procedures were followed.