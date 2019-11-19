Richland police investigating shot fired inside bypass highway apartment complex

Richland police are responding to an apartment complex off Duportail Street after an apparent shot was fired. Tri-City Herald

Richland police are surrounding an apartment complex off Duportail Street after an apparent shot was fired.

A Richland officer and a Benton County deputy were serving an eviction notice at the Riverpointe Apartments and had knocked on the door when they heard what sounded like a gunshot inside the unit about 11:20 a.m., said police.

The officers backed away and called for backup units.

The apartments are south of the Highway 240 bypass highway, along the Yakima River.

Officers from Richland, West Richland and Benton County have contained the complex and the SWAT team has been called in.

They are trying to talk with the person in the apartment but are not sure if the person is alive or dead, said Richland officers at the scene.

Some of the apartments are being evacuated for safety reasons, they said.

Construction work on the nearby Duportail Bridge over the Yakima River also was halted while officers check the complex.

The intersection of Riverstone and Duportail is currently blocked to traffic.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.





