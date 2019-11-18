2-state police chase captures suspect south of Tri-Cities. He was wanted on 13 warrants

It took spike strips to end a police chase and capture a suspect south of the Tri-Cities on Interstate 82 on Monday morning.

Hermiston police spotted a man with 13 arrest warrants, including for sex crimes, in a car driven by Deanna Tinker, 29, of Hermiston, in that town about 8:35 a.m.

When police stopped the car, the passenger, Javier Noe Martinez, 29, of Umatilla, pushed Tinker out of the car and took the wheel, speeding away, according to Hermiston police reports.

The car headed north to Umatilla just south of the Columbia River, where Umatilla police put out spike strips.

But that didn’t stop the car.

Martinez continued north across the Columbia River and into Benton County until his car came to a stop in the middle of the freeway overpass at Coffin Road on I-82, according to Hermiston police.

Oregon officers took Martinez into custody after a short standoff and then turned him over to the Washington State Patrol to be booked into the Benton County jail at 10 a.m.

WSP Trooper Chris Thorson said on social media that Martinez’s 13 warrants would put total bail at $3 million.

Martinez also could face charges for reckless driving, eluding and possession of meth, said Hermiston police.

Although police chases across state lines are uncommon, the crimes Martinez is alleged to have committed justified the chase into Washington, said Hermiston Chief Jason Edmiston in a statement.