3 DUI crashes in Kennewick. One mom had 3 children in her car

Kennewick police investigated three suspected DUI crashes overnight Saturday, including one in which the driver was accused of endangering her young children.

Saturday evening a car with children ages 6 and 7 inside crashed into a parked trailer in the 8500 block of West Hood Avenue, according to police reports.

The driver left the crash, but police later found and arrested Kaylee Nicole Morris, 31.

She was booked into the Benton County jail shortly before midnight Saturday on suspicion of DUI, hit and run and two counts o reckless endangerment.

The second crash was just before midnight at The Pub, at 7001 W. Clearwater Ave.

Kennewick police say a drunk driver hit the street sign Sunday morning at Kennewick Avenue and Union Street. Courtesy Kennewick Police Department

A pickup driven by Larry Power, 58, hit a parked car and then ran into a fence, said police. He was booked into the jail on suspicion of DUI.

The third suspected DUI crash of the night was at Kennewick Avenue and Union Street.

A black Nissan hit a traffic sign and then drove away.

Nyaruach Guich, 19, was arrested after a damaged black Nissan was seen at a nearby gas station.

She was booked into the jail about 6:30 a.m. Sunday on suspicion of DUI and hit and run.

Children were in the car when an accused drunk driver hit this parked trailer Saturday evening, according to Kennewick police. Courtesy Kennewick Police Department