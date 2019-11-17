Man dies in DUI crash. WSP doesn’t know who was driving

A man is dead after a driver who may have been drunk crashed a pickup on Saturday.

But the Washington State Patrol is still trying to figure out who was driving — the man who died or a second man in the pickup.

Pedro Ayala Barroso, 64, of Walla Walla, died at the scene of the crash in Columbia County.

Also in the pickup was Pedro Raymond Ayala, 38, of Walla Walla, according to WSP reports. He was injured, but not taken to a hospital by ambulance.

At 10:45 a.m. Saturday their 1974 Chevrolet pickup was headed east on Little Goose Dam Road and was within a mile of the dam northeast of Starbuck.

The driver missed a curve and hit a rock wall, said WSP.

Charges are possible if the state patrol determines that the man who died was a passenger in the car.