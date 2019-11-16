3 pets killed, people homeless after fire in Finley manufactured home park

A Saturday morning fire in a Finley manufactured home park killed three pets and left people living in two RVs without a home.

Passersby spotted flames coming from an RV shortly before 8 a.m. at the Homestead Manufactured Housing Community on Bowles Road. As firefighters were arriving, the fire spread to a second nearby RV.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control quickly, Benton County Fire District 1 said in a Facebook post. The fire destroyed one of the RVs and left the other significantly damaged.

While no one was home, the fire and smoke killed two cats and one dog that were inside one of homes.

The American Red Cross is helping the people that were living in the RVs find a place to stay, said Tracy Baker, the district’s public information officer.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.